Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $1.70 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 233,915,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

