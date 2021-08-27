Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Reaches $327,190.12

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $327,190.12 and approximately $19.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

