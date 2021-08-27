Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $171.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00399319 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.82 or 0.01052914 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,953,028,670 coins and its circulating supply is 11,661,561,517 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

