Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

