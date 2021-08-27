Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
ZION stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
