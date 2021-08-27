ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.58 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $203.62 million and $32.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00151981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.19 or 0.99373688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.23 or 0.01002119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.59 or 0.06532300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

