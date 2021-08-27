Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

ZTS stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

