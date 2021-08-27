ZooKeeper 24 Hour Volume Hits $610,131.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $610,131.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.09 or 0.99670380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01000210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.16 or 0.06413295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 42,922,200 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

