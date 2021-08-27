ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

