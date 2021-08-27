ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,903.71 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ZPER has a market cap of $301,903.71 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00396248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.93 or 0.01055779 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

