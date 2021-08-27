Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

