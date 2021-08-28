-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.