$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDSI. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 114,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.