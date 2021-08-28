$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Cutera also reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cutera by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 175,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,562. The company has a market cap of $865.16 million, a P/E ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

