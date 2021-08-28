$0.15 EPS Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

