$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. BOX posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.85 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

