-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

