$0.25 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 738,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

