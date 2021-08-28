-$0.27 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 194,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

