$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rambus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

