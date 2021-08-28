$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 376,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 1,852,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

