$0.42 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. NETGEAR posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,706 shares of company stock worth $3,326,343. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,356. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.