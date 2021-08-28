$0.62 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.71. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

