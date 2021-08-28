$0.66 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Renasant posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

