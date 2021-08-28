$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CNMD stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

