$0.88 EPS Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 169,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

