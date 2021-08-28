0xcert (ZXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,648.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $848,445.52 and $90,648.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

