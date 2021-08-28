$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

USM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

