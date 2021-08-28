$1.07 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

PFE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 32,924,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

