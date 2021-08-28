$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.39 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

