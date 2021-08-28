$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 182,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.