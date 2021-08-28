$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Viad posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

VVI traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.02. Viad has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.