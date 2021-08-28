$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

