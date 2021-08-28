$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 500,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

