$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.
Shares of TS opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.