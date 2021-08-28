$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TS opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.