$1.83 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.21. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 172.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

