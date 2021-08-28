100,000 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 2.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. 1,409,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,216. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.