1,098,211 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,098,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,939,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Zymergen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $112,906,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ ZY opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.