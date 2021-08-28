11,433 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

