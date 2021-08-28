$12.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce sales of $12.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $47.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

