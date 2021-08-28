$122.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $15,997,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,223,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

