126,240 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

GMAB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

