$128.25 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post $128.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $130.50 million. Landec posted sales of $135.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $547.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

