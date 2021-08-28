$128.43 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $128.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.84 million and the lowest is $126.16 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $534.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $543.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $730.50 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $762.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

