136,800 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $300.76 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a PEG ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
