136,800 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $300.76 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a PEG ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

