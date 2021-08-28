13,842 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

