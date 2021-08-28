158,775 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000. Altra Industrial Motion comprises about 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 201,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.88. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

