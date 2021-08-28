161,300 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,702,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

