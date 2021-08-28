$162.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report sales of $162.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $640.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $641.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $683.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

