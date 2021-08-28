$166.41 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post sales of $166.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.50 million to $172.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $694.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.43 million to $705.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $688.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $715.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,081. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

