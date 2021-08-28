$180.71 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $180.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.57 million and the lowest is $179.90 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

